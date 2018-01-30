Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Advises Outcast to Seek Loan Move Just 6 Months After Signing

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has told Davy Klaassen to seek a loan move away from the club - just six months after signing from Ajax in a £23.6m move.

The Dutch midfielder has not featured for the Toffees in the Premier League since September, and has been notably absent from recent matchday squads.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It's been a disastrous start to life on Merseyside for the 24-year-old, who arrived at Goodison Park to compliments about his 'productivity' from previous manager Ronald Koeman. He has provided no goals or assists so far.

The solution is clear in the eyes of new boss Allardyce, and that's for Klaassen to use the next 24 hours to find a club that can take him on loan to get him the regular game time he needs right now.

Big Sam explained via the Mirror: "Because he has never appeared on the subs bench it would be better benefit for him and the club if he moved on just on loan. 

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"He is quite willing to sit and stay and fight for his place but at this moment he is better going out and playing some football. I think that would benefit him and give him the opportunity to play.

"Maybe next season he might be good enough. You look how many players don’t make it in their first season from abroad. There are hundreds and hundreds of them. And at every club. Given a full pre-season and then you wait and see."

Klaassen certainly has talent, as he demonstrated last season by helping Ajax to a European final, and it may well be a smart move by Allardyce to sanction a loan move rather than cut ties completely.

