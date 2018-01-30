Jurgen Klopp Challenges Players to Prove Themselves After Back-to-Back Humiliations

Jurgen Klopp has challenged his Liverpool players to prove that they are 'world class' after losing to both of the Premier League's bottom two sides last week.

A 1-0 defeat to Swansea on Monday night was followed up by a 3-2 humbling at the hands of West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Klopp making no efforts to disguise his irritation at the result following the game.

Klopp on transfers: "Klopp: "In the long term we will do a lot. In the short term I dont think we will do a lot." — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 29, 2018

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night's game against Huddersfield, he said: "These boys, we know potential-wise are world class. But real world class is to bring it on the pitch again and again and again.





"We need to find out whether it's a misjudgement of the City game. I don't think so. But if it was, that needs to be finished. I don't think so. But if you want, since then our offensive positions didn't defend as well as then, for example. That's the truth."

Klopp: “What I heard was that the actual extra time in the first half should have been 10 minutes. It was only four minutes. I heard that television said it’s not longer than four minutes.” — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) January 29, 2018

Klopp also revealed that he took the whole team in for a video debrief after the match, saying: "You need to defend really in a compact formation. We were not compact. That's the problem. In the video room, I showed the boys where we could have reacted much better. If we get back to defending when everybody is responsible, then we'll get back to defending better.





"That's why we showed the boys. It wasn't about blaming a player. It was about showing what really happened, because players probably won't look back at a game and think 'oh, that was it'. They will try to ignore it, and this time I didn't want to give them the opportunity to ignore it."