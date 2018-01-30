Jurgen Klopp Challenges Players to Prove Themselves After Back-to-Back Humiliations

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has challenged his Liverpool players to prove that they are 'world class' after losing to both of the Premier League's bottom two sides last week. 

A 1-0 defeat to Swansea on Monday night was followed up by a 3-2 humbling at the hands of West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Klopp making no efforts to disguise his irritation at the result following the game. 

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night's game against Huddersfield, he said: "These boys, we know potential-wise are world class. But real world class is to bring it on the pitch again and again and again. 


"We need to find out whether it's a misjudgement of the City game. I don't think so. But if it was, that needs to be finished. I don't think so. But if you want, since then our offensive positions didn't defend as well as then, for example. That's the truth."

Klopp also revealed that he took the whole team in for a video debrief after the match, saying: "You need to defend really in a compact formation. We were not compact. That's the problem. In the video room, I showed the boys where we could have reacted much better. If we get back to defending when everybody is responsible, then we'll get back to defending better.


"That's why we showed the boys. It wasn't about blaming a player. It was about showing what really happened, because players probably won't look back at a game and think 'oh, that was it'. They will try to ignore it, and this time I didn't want to give them the opportunity to ignore it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters