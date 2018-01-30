Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta insists they will do 'everything possible' to sign Liverpool's Emre Can, although he warns there are other clubs interested in signing the German international, which makes competition fierce.

Can is in his final months of his current deal and is expected to leave the Anfield club in the summer.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the prospect of his countryman allowing his contract to run down and leaving on a free transfer was a distinct possibility.

However, any contracted agreement between Juve and the player is far from concluded even though club official's have been in discussions with the player's representatives.

The delay is mainly due to reported interest from several other high profile clubs and the fact Liverpool are trying to persuade the midfielder to sign a new long term deal.

Quoted by Football Italia, Marotta said: "Emre Can's contract is expiring in June 2018. It's been assumed that a club like ours have their eyes and attention on him. We've opened talks with his camp, but it doesn't mean that it's done.

"It won't be easy because Liverpool will try to renew his contract, without forgetting the alternative possibility that other clubs will try to sign him. We'll make every possible effort to bring him in."

The former Bayer Leverkusen player has continues to apply himself with the same level of commitment which endears him to the Liverpool supporters. While, there is still a small possibility that Can may choose to stay on Merseyside, with so many suitors the offers from other clubs may prove too tempting for the German international to resist.