Juventus Confirm Juan Cuadrado Has Undergone Surgery & Will Miss Champions League Meeting With Spurs

Juventus have confirmed Juan Cuadrado underwent surgery on Tuesday morning, with a rehabilitation programme already in place for the player.

The former Chelsea man was suffering from a long-standing groin issue, and went under the knife in Munich in the presence of Dr. Claudio Rigo, with the operation being performed by

Dr. Ulrike Muschaweck, as reported by the club's official website.

The Colombian will now rest up for the next month, before returning to light training with the Bianconeri, meaning all in all he is looking at about two months on the sidelines which is a big blow for the club.

That means he will miss both last 16 games against Tottenham in the Champions League, and also the derby against Torino in Serie A.

Cuadrado has made 14 appearances so far in the league, scoring three goals and making four assists, and his absence will mean there's a real chance now for Douglas Costa to shine for the Old Lady, especially with Paulo Dybala also sidelined at the moment.

The Brazilian is on loan at the Juventus Stadium from Bayern Munich, and should now get the opportunity to prove whether or not he is worth the option to buy clause.

The club will be hoping he can step up, because it's looking very much as though the title race in Italy will go right down to the wire this season, with Napoli still leading the way by a single point after beating Bologna at the weekend.

