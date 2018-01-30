Juventus Confirm Juan Cuadrado Has Undergone Surgery & Will Miss Champions League Meeting With Spurs

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Juventus have confirmed Juan Cuadrado underwent surgery on Tuesday morning, with a rehabilitation programme already in place for the player.

The former Chelsea man was suffering from a long-standing groin issue, and went under the knife in Munich in the presence of Dr. Claudio Rigo, with the operation being performed by 

Dr. Ulrike Muschaweck, as reported by the club's official website.

The Colombian will now rest up for the next month, before returning to light training with the Bianconeri, meaning all in all he is looking at about two months on the sidelines which is a big blow for the club.

That means he will miss both last 16 games against Tottenham in the Champions League, and also the derby against Torino in Serie A.

Cuadrado has made 14 appearances so far in the league, scoring three goals and making four assists, and his absence will mean there's a real chance now for Douglas Costa to shine for the Old Lady, especially with Paulo Dybala also sidelined at the moment.

The Brazilian is on loan at the Juventus Stadium from Bayern Munich, and should now get the opportunity to prove whether or not he is worth the option to buy clause.

You may also be interested in Juventus Eye Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha as Juan Cuadrado Replacement).

The club will be hoping he can step up, because it's looking very much as though the title race in Italy will go right down to the wire this season, with Napoli still leading the way by a single point after beating Bologna at the weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters