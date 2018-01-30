La Liga president Javier Tebas wants Brazilian superstar Neymar to return to Spain, with the ex-Barcelona man being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain smashed the previous world-record fee of £89m for Paul Pogba, with the outrageous €222m acquisition of 2017 Ballon d'Or contender Neymar in August.

Since making the switch to Ligue 1 the 25-year-old has scored 26 goals in 24 appearances, while registering 16 assists in all competitions for the French giants.

However, rumors continue to circulate that the player isn't entirely happy in the French capital and he has been strongly linked to the 12-time European champions.

But club and international teammate Marquinhos insists that the noise surrounding Neymar is nothing but a ploy from Spanish media outlets to unsettle the player.

Tebas - who threatened to block Neymar's move to PSG over FFP concerns - now claims that he would be happy for Neymar to return and join up with Los Blancos.

"I would like Neymar to return to Spanish football," Tebas told reporters at the Spanish Sports Press Awards (via as).

"The team doesn't have to be the same, but here [in Spain] we have to be the best and Neymar is it."

PSG take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu next month in the first round of the Champions League knockout stages, in a mouthwatering fixture football fans the world over will be watching.