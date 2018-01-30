Manchester City have announced the signing of England Under-21 star Jack Harrison on a three-and-a-half-year deal from MLS side New York City FC.

The pacey 21-year-old, who has been in the US since the age of 14, will head to Middlesbrough on loan immediately and will be hoping to rejoin City and make an impact next season.

"Manchester City have completed the signing of New York City midfielder, Jack Harrison," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The 21-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal but will immediately join Championship outfit, Middlesbrough, on loan until the end of the 2017/18 season."

Harrison is now keen to test his skill in England, having excelled in the States, and he claims to be quite excited to join the Championship club for the remainder of the campaign.

“I can’t wait to get started over here,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with New York City and I’d like to thank Patrick Vieira and his coaching staff for helping me to develop as a player. I feel I’ve really improved working under him and playing regularly in the MLS, but now I’m looking forward to testing myself in England.

“Middlesbrough are a good club, with Premier League experience and they’re in the mix for a return via the playoffs this season. Hopefully, I can help them achieve that.”

City did not disclose the transfer fee in their announcement.