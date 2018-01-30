Newcastle Among Clubs to Make Loan Enquiry for Manchester City Defender Eliaquim Mangala

January 30, 2018

Newcastle United are among a number of clubs, including Valencia and West Ham, who are interested in taking Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala on loan, according to the Daily Mail

Mangala, who nearly joined Crystal Palace in the summer, has made just five Premier League appearances for the league leaders this season. 

The French international is now surplus to requirements at the Etihad, after City completed the signing of Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday. 

Laporte has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Citizens and cost the club a record fee of £57m. 

Following their failed pursuit of Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge, the Magpies still have one available loan slot under Premier League regulations - having previously signed Chelsea's Kennedy on loan.


According to the report, Mangala, who joined Manchester City from Porto in 2014 for £32m, has been a target for Rafa Benitez since the summer, and it now looks like the Spaniard is about to secure the 26-year-old's signature - as long as Newcastle are willing to cover the majority of his reported £80,000-a-week wage. 

Speaking back in November, Guardiola suggested that the Frenchman could leave the Etihad in the January window: "He [Mangala] is a player for us and he will stay here," the former Barcelona boss was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail


"In the future, in the winter break and open window in the summer, we are going to assess everything, not just Manga. If you are happy or not, playing or not, you have to decide. He has to decide if he wants to stay here." 


However, Guardiola has since changed his tune and now intends to keep the defender at City but, after Laporte's capture, will allow him to leave on a loan - with Newcastle, as well as Valencia and West Ham, thought to be interested. 

