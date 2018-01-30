Newcastle vs Burnley Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Key Battle and More

Newcastle United and Burnley meet at St James' Park on Wednesday night, with both looking to reverse poor runs of form. The Magpies haven't won at home since October, while Burnley are yet to pick up a point in 2018.

Here is everything you need to know about what could be a big game for both sides.

Classic Encounter

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The only previous Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Burnley at St James' Park came on New Year's Day 2015. It was the first match for Newcastle following the departure of Alan Pardew, with John Carver in caretaker charge while Burnley were in the relegation zone.

Steven Taylor put Newcastle ahead but they gifted Burnley an equaliser when Paul Dummett put through his own net. Jack Colback put the Magpies back ahead but Burnley levelled again through Danny Ings. Moussa Sissoko looked to have won it for Newcastle 12 minutes from the end but a third equaliser earned a point for Burnley. George Boyd was the hero on 86 minutes.

Recent Form

After an encouraging start to their latest return to the Premier League, Newcastle have been on an alarming slide. They have not won at home since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on 21st October. Rafa Benitez saw his side lose five successive home games, before picking up draws against Brighton and Swansea in their last two outings.

Burnley have not won in the Premier League since they moved into a Champions League place with a 1-0 win over Stoke in mid-December. The Clarets haven't won in their last seven games and yet to pick up a point in 2018. Their last away game was a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Key Battle

Dwight Gayle v Ben Mee





Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Much of Burnley's success this season has been a strong defence. Burnley have only conceded 21 goals in 24 games; only the top three teams have conceded fewer.

Ben Mee has performed very well, with some people calling for him to earn an England call up. He will be against Newcastle's main striker Dwight Gayle on Wednesday night, who has only scored three Premier League goals all season.

Prediction

These two teams did not produce goals so it is unlikely that we are going to see a repeat of the 3-3 draw from 2015. With both sides on a poor run, a cagey draw could be on the cards under the lights at St James' Park.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Burnley