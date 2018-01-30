Newcastle vs Burnley Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Key Battle and More

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Newcastle United and Burnley meet at St James' Park on Wednesday night, with both looking to reverse poor runs of form. The Magpies haven't won at home since October, while Burnley are yet to pick up a point in 2018. 

Here is everything you need to know about what could be a big game for both sides.

Classic Encounter

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The only previous Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Burnley at St James' Park came on New Year's Day 2015. It was the first match for Newcastle following the departure of Alan Pardew, with John Carver in caretaker charge while Burnley were in the relegation zone.

Steven Taylor put Newcastle ahead but they gifted Burnley an equaliser when Paul Dummett put through his own net. Jack Colback put the Magpies back ahead but Burnley levelled again through Danny Ings. Moussa Sissoko looked to have won it for Newcastle 12 minutes from the end but a third equaliser earned a point for Burnley. George Boyd was the hero on 86 minutes. 

Recent Form

After an encouraging start to their latest return to the Premier League, Newcastle have been on an alarming slide. They have not won at home since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on 21st October. Rafa Benitez saw his side lose five successive home games, before picking up draws against Brighton and Swansea in their last two outings.

Burnley have not won in the Premier League since they moved into a Champions League place with a 1-0 win over Stoke in mid-December. The Clarets haven't won in their last seven games and yet to pick up a point in 2018. Their last away game was a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. 

Key Battle

Dwight Gayle v Ben Mee


Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Much of Burnley's success this season has been a strong defence. Burnley have only conceded 21 goals in 24 games; only the top three teams have conceded fewer. 

Ben Mee has performed very well, with some people calling for him to earn an England call up. He will be against Newcastle's main striker Dwight Gayle on Wednesday night, who has only scored three Premier League goals all season.

Prediction 

These two teams did not produce goals so it is unlikely that we are going to see a repeat of the 3-3 draw from 2015. With both sides on a poor run, a cagey draw could be on the cards under the lights at St James' Park.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Burnley

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters