Nottingham Forest Reject £12m Burnley Offer for Joe Worrall With Crystal Palace Ready to Pounce

Nottingham Forest have knocked back an offer of £12m from Burnley for coveted defender Joe Worrall.

Sean Dyche is one of many managers scrambling to get a new face in before the 11pm transfer deadline on Wednesday, and may yet return with an increased offer for the Reds' centre-half.

That's the news according to the Guardian's sports editor Ed Aarons, who says that another Premier League side in Crystal Palace are interested in signing Worrall, who has been impressive across his 26 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

The 21-year-old has already been the subject of two bids from the Clarets (£4m and £6m), and the latest rejection is a clear indication that Forest do not want to lose him for anything less than a huge fee.





Burnley are short on central defenders at the moment, with Kevin Long the only possible replacement for if Ben Mee or James Tarkowski get injured or suspended.

Fans certainly don't want to see another homegrown talent leave the football club, with Jamaal Lascelles and Oliver Burke having both left in recent years.

Forest are currently sitting comfortably in 14th in the Championship table and are almost as close to promotion as they are to relegation, and so the club will really be hoping to keep a hold of Worrall to ensure a good chance of rising up the table as opposed to slipping down it.

