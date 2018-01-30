Nottingham Forest Reject £12m Burnley Offer for Joe Worrall With Crystal Palace Ready to Pounce

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Nottingham Forest have knocked back an offer of £12m from Burnley for coveted defender Joe Worrall.

Sean Dyche is one of many managers scrambling to get a new face in before the 11pm transfer deadline on Wednesday, and may yet return with an increased offer for the Reds' centre-half.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

That's the news according to the Guardian's sports editor Ed Aarons, who says that another Premier League side in Crystal Palace are interested in signing Worrall, who has been impressive across his 26 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

The 21-year-old has already been the subject of two bids from the Clarets (£4m and £6m), and the latest rejection is a clear indication that Forest do not want to lose him for anything less than a huge fee.


You may also be interested in Sean Dyche Pens New Burnley Contract Until June 2022 After Superb Season so Far).

Burnley are short on central defenders at the moment, with Kevin Long the only possible replacement for if Ben Mee or James Tarkowski get injured or suspended.

Fans certainly don't want to see another homegrown talent leave the football club, with Jamaal Lascelles and Oliver Burke having both left in recent years.

Forest are currently sitting comfortably in 14th in the Championship table and are almost as close to promotion as they are to relegation, and so the club will really be hoping to keep a hold of Worrall to ensure a good chance of rising up the table as opposed to slipping down it.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters