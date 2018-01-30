Pastore Inter Move Appears to Have Fallen Through Following Meeting in Milan

Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore looks set to be denied a move to Inter Milan after Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio said "there are no conditions" for the transfer to take place.

That is according to Football-Italia, who believe that representatives of the two clubs met recently to try and hammer out a deal, but couldn't reach an agreement. It is believed that Inter only want to take the 28-year-old Argentinean on a loan deal, while PSG are keen to include an obligation to buy clause in the deal, something that Inter appear unwilling to do.

Despite making as many as 174 appearances for PSG since he signed in 2011, Pastore has been in and out of the first team recently, and was recently quoted as saying he needs to be playing more football if he is to break into the Argentina squad for the World Cup this summer.

Javier Pastore has rejected a £25-40M deal to join Liverpool or Tottenham from PSG. He didn't like either destination. (DiMarzio) — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) January 25, 2018

Pastore, who has 29 caps for Argentina, has also recently been linked to English sides such as Liverpool and Tottenham, but reportedly had his heart set on a move to Milan.

The move appears to be falling through, however, and Ausilio said after the meeting about the player: “There’s no news about anyone. I give solid reality, not dreams. We have to work. Dreams are not part of our job, we look at serious things which are needed for Inter."

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

With this in mind, Pastore may have to make a decision about whether to stick it out at PSG or join a club that he may not be so keen on but who can guarantee him first-team football.

It is believed that PSG coach Unai Emery would still be happy to keep the player at the club, and it remains to be seen what Pastore decides to do with just a few days left before the end of the transfer window.