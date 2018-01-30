Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 26

After a weekend of exciting FA Cup action the Premier League returns on Tuesday evening, with an intriguing round of fixtures.

The pick of the bunch is Tottenham against Manchester United at Wembley, but others ties include Arsenal's trip to the rejuvenated Swansea, Manchester City hosting West Brom and Liverpool's encounter with Huddersfield.

With plenty of transfer and selection conundrums to deal with in fantasy football, here are our top shouts for inclusion in gameweek 26.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Jack Butland - After keeping a clean sheet in Paul Lambert's first match as Stoke boss, Butland will be confident of repeating the feat when the Potters host Watford.





Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian looks set to return to Chelsea's starting XI and should stop Bournemouth from scoring on Wednesday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Who's Not





Nick Pope - Pope has filled in admirably for the injured Tom Heaton but is without a clean sheet in his last three league games.





Heurelho Gomes - The Brazilian has a back problem and could miss the match against Stoke.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Victor Moses - The Chelsea wing-back bagged a goal and an assist last time out and could be equally effective this week.





Ben Chilwell - The 21-year-old is playing regularly in a well drilled Leicester defence and has picked up two clean sheets on the bounce in the league.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Who's Not

Virgil van Dijk - The Netherlands international has played three times for Liverpool since his switch from Southampton and has a poor defensive record so far, conceding five goals.





Sead Kolasinac - The Bosnian has barely featured for Arsenal in recent weeks, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles taking his place in the Gunners defence.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Eden Hazard - The Belgian stole the show at Brighton last week, notching two goals in an impressive Blues performance.

Alexis Sanchez - The ex-Arsenal man got an assist at Yeovil on Friday and faces Tottenham, a team he's already scored against this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Who's Not





Christian Eriksen - The Dane is a doubt due to sickness but even if he's passed fit to play, he'll still be up against a tight Manchester United defence.





Leroy Sane - The Manchester City winger was injured in the FA Cup win at Cardiff and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Sergio Aguero - The Argentina international scored a hat-trick against Newcastle in his last league outing and could bag a few more goals when City host West Brom.





Javier Hernandez - The Mexican ended a lengthy goal drought with a strike against Bournemouth and will look to take advantage of what should be an open game versus Crystal Palace.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Who's Not





Cenk Tosun - The former Besiktas man has started slowly in the Premier League, failing to score in his first two appearances for Everton.

Tammy Abraham - His early season form earned Abraham an England call-up but the 20-year-old hasn't scored in the league since October.