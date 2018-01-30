PSG Boss Unai Emery Confirms Kylian Mbappe Will Be Fit to Face Real Madrid in Champions League

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has delivered the welcome news for fans that Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on February 14.

The young Frenchman suffered a knock against Lyon recently, but has recovered well and is already back in full training ahead of the huge European encounter in two weeks' time.

PSG have four games before that clash, and is likely to feature in a couple of them in a bid to restore his match fitness.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Emery said as quoted by Sport: "If Mbappe has not returned before it was because the medics told us to be careful because of the blow he suffered [to his head] which could have neurological consequences.

"He wants to play but the medics said to have patience. We will see how he is. It's important that he comes back in his best form and there are four games ahead of the trip to the Bernabeu."

PSG vs Real Madrid is arguably the glamour tie of the round, and it promises to be a fantastic game with the French side in scintillating form so far this season.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

PSG Owner Insists Neymar Will Not Be Signing for Real Madrid Despite Ongoing Speculation

They came through as group winners having scored 25 goals, whereas Madrid could only manage second place behind Tottenham.

Los Blancos have been struggling, and can now only target the Champions League as a source of silverware this season after crashing out of the Copa del Rey to Leganes and falling too far behind Barcelona in La Liga.

