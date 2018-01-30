Spain Boss Lopetegui Concerned Over Isco, Asensio's Lack of Game Time at Real Madrid

Julen Lopetegui has some decisions to make leading into the World Cup this summer.

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

At an awards ceremony of the Association of the Sports Press of Madrid, the Spain national team coach Julen Lopetegui took the opportunity to express his concern at Isco and Mario Asensio's lack of involvement for Real Madrid and the implications it could have on their World Cup selection for this summer's competition in Russia. 

Two players that many consider to be the most skillful and talented in the La Roja squad are not being regularly selected by Zinedine Zidane and it would appear that if they don't get sufficient playing time on the pitch for the Santiago Bernabeu club over the next few months, they may not be considered for the World Cup squad.

Quoted by Spanish publication Marca, Lopetegui said: "I'm sure they'll play again, but I'm worried that Marco [Asensio] and Isco are not playing enough."

However the former Porto boss was more positive about former Chelsea star Diego Costa, who has recently returned to action with Atletico Madrid.

"Diego Costa hasn't surprised me and will be in the next squad list," he added.

However, the absence of both Isco and Asensio from the national squad would prove to be a huge loss and neither player would want to miss playing in such a prestigious tournament. 

Spain will need all their best players available in an attempt to wrestle the World Cup crown from Germany's clutches, a competition they last won in South Africa in 2010. 

Spain have been drawn in Group B and face European champions and near neighbors Portugal, Morocco and Iran. 

Soccer

