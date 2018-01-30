Stoke City Youngster Josh Tymon Joins League One Outfit MK Dons on Loan

Stoke City youngster Josh Tymon has joined League One side MK Dons on loan until the end of the season, having made just three appearances in England's top flight so far this term.



The former Hull City full back joined the Potters on a five-year-deal, but was deemed surplus to requirements for this campaign and has been sent on loan to develop his ability and get some first team experience.

JT: “When I heard this offer on the line, I was eager to come. The lads here seem great and I’m looking forward to getting started.”https://t.co/teKVJ6992x — MK Dons FC (@MKDonsFC) January 30, 2018

Upon arriving at Stadium MK, the 18-year-old expressed his delight at joining up with manager Dan Micciche.



"I am very happy to be here. It has been a stop-start season for me so far at my parent club and when I heard this offer on the line, I was eager to come." (quotes via official website)





"I like to class myself as an attacking full-back. When I met Dan [Micciche] he told me he likes his full-backs to attack and that appealed to me straight away.

"The lads here seem great and I’m looking forward to getting started."

Tymon has played under Micciche at England age-group level and was a member of the U20s squad that won the Toulon tournament last summer.