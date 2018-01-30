Swansea Flop Roque Mesa Officially Joins Sevilla on Loan for Remainder of the Season

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa has officially temporarily left the club to return to his native Spain, joining Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.


Mesa only traded the Canary Islands for south Wales in July 2017 in a deal worth around £11m, but he failed to make the desired impact in the Premier League and featured in just 11 games out of a possible 24 for the Swans.

With Mesa seemingly not fancied by new manager Carlos Carvalhal, a Swansea statement explained that having other strong midfield options is what led the club to agree to let the player leave.

Ki Sung-yueng, Tom Carroll, Leroy Fer, Sam Clucas and Renato Sanches will continue battling for those midfield places at the Liberty Stadium.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Mesa now joins a Sevilla side currently sixth in La Liga, with a two-legged Champions League Last 16 tie against Manchester United coming up in February and March.

The 28-year-old, who had never played outside Spain before joining Swansea, represents the second signing of the day for Sevilla after the earlier capture of former Watford wing-back Miguel Layun from Porto.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters