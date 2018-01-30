Swansea Flop Roque Mesa Officially Joins Sevilla on Loan for Remainder of the Season

Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa has officially temporarily left the club to return to his native Spain, joining Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.





Mesa only traded the Canary Islands for south Wales in July 2017 in a deal worth around £11m, but he failed to make the desired impact in the Premier League and featured in just 11 games out of a possible 24 for the Swans.

With Mesa seemingly not fancied by new manager Carlos Carvalhal, a Swansea statement explained that having other strong midfield options is what led the club to agree to let the player leave.

Ki Sung-yueng, Tom Carroll, Leroy Fer, Sam Clucas and Renato Sanches will continue battling for those midfield places at the Liberty Stadium.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Mesa now joins a Sevilla side currently sixth in La Liga, with a two-legged Champions League Last 16 tie against Manchester United coming up in February and March.

The 28-year-old, who had never played outside Spain before joining Swansea, represents the second signing of the day for Sevilla after the earlier capture of former Watford wing-back Miguel Layun from Porto.