'Top Talent' Curtis Jones Set to Sign New Deal With Liverpool After Prospering Under Steven Gerrard

17-year-old Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones will sign his first professional contract to keep him at Anfield until 2020, according to Liverpool Echo.

The English midfielder, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, is highly rated at Liverpool. The young star has shone for the Reds Under-18s this season, scoring 15 goals under the management of club legend Steven Gerrard.

Speaking highly of his young charge, Gerrard said: “This team is built around him. He’s a top talent. He’s got that quality to create something out of nothing."

There has been word that Jones has previously turned down offers from Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton, as he favours Liverpool having grown up in the city centre and been part of the club since the age of nine.

Jones was 15 when Jurgen Klopp invited him to join first team training. He then began playing for the Under-18 side last season and has clearly continued to impress.

The player is standing out as a star for the future and Liverpool will be keen to get the England international on a professional contract.

The goal scoring midfielder recently made his first appearance for Liverpool's Under-23s and Jones is grateful to Steven Gerrard for his help in his rise.

"I would definitely say I’ve got better under him," Jones said.

“He’s a great man, Steven. Every time you’re unsure of something you can go to him, he’ll always be there."