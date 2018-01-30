Tottenham Close in on Lucas Moura Signing After Winger Arrives at Training Ground

Tottenham Hotspur are edging ever closer to the £25m capture of Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura ahead of the transfer deadline on Wednesday after the Brazilian was reported to be at the club's training ground to finalise the move.





It emerged on Monday evening that Spurs had reached an agreement with Lucas over the fee, with only personal terms, a medical and any work permit implications standing between the player and a new chapter in his career.

BREAKING: Lucas Moura has arrived at Tottenham's training ground ahead of his proposed move from Paris Saint-Germain #SSN pic.twitter.com/K7urx34SIb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2018

On Tuesday morning, Sky Sports News proclaimed that Lucas had arrived at Spurs' facilities.

As of then, the club had around 36 hours to thrash out the finer details and file the relevant paperwork to make the transfer official.

Assuming everything is completed in time, Lucas should begin life as a Spurs player very fresh after playing just 79 minutes of football for PSG in all competitions this season. On the other side of that coin, it may take him a little while to build up his match fitness.

It remains to be seen what shirt number the 25-year-old, who will join former PSG team-mate Serge Aurier in London, will be assigned, but 8, 14, 16, 25, 26 and 27 are all available as things stand.

(You may also be interested in '4 Reasons Why Spurs Need to Go Hell for Leather to Claim the FA Cup Trophy This Season')