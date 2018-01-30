Watford Confirm Signing of Highly-Rated Anderlecht Winger Dodi Lukebaki on Long-Term Deal

Watford have announced the signing of highly touted Anderlecht winger Dodi Lukebakio, on a four-and-a-half-year contract.



In a busy day for the Hornets - one that has already seen them sign Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu - they've managed to capture the signature of the Under-21 Belgium international too.



Lukebakio will be handed the number 20 shirt for Watford and is an exciting prospect for Hornet's fans to look forward to.



Watford currently sit 10th in the Premier League and recently replaced highly-rated manager Marco Silva with Javi Gracia, who has been bolstering his squad in the last few days on the transfer window.



Watford travel to Stoke City tomorrow night, in a must-win game for both teams, however, it is unlikely Lukebakio will make his debut until their next home fixture against Chelsea.

