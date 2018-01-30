Watford Confirm Signing of Highly-Rated Anderlecht Winger Dodi Lukebaki on Long-Term Deal

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Watford have announced the signing of highly touted Anderlecht winger Dodi Lukebakio, on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

In a busy day for the Hornets - one that has already seen them sign Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu - they've managed to capture the signature of the Under-21 Belgium international too.

Lukebakio will be handed the number 20 shirt for Watford and is an exciting prospect for Hornet's fans to look forward to.

Watford currently sit 10th in the Premier League and recently replaced highly-rated manager Marco Silva with Javi Gracia, who has been bolstering his squad in the last few days on the transfer window. 

Watford travel to Stoke City tomorrow night, in a must-win game for both teams, however, it is unlikely Lukebakio will make his debut until their next home fixture against Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters