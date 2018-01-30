WBA's Krychowiak Hilariously Trolls New Loan Signing Daniel Sturridge After His Arrival

It was confirmed on Monday that Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge had signed on loan with Premier League rivals West Brom for the rest of the season. This will give the England international regular first team football that he craves and boost his chances of selection for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Nevertheless amongst all the excitement and the confirmation of his signing, defensive midfielder and Polish international Grzegorz Krychowiak could not resist trolling his new team mate about joining the Hawthorns club so soon after Liverpool had been dumped out of the FA Cup suffering a 3-2 home defeat to the west Midlands club.

Taking to his Twitter account Krychowiak posted an amusing tweet in reference to the Reds' weekend defeat as a possible reason for Sturridge's sudden departure:

No doubt Krychowiak's comment will be well received by Sturrdige - as he is known to be a practical joker - and will go along way for the new signing to endear himself to his new team mates.

Speaking to the club's official website the striker said: "It's going to be a great feeling for me to be here, to have my family not so far away that they can come to games and see me play regularly,

"I want to enjoy myself as much as I can but it's an important time for the club also. It's not about enjoyment right now, it's about getting results."

Having started just five Premier League games all season and scoring twice, it was widely expected the 28-year-old would leave Anfield, be it permanently or on loan. Sturridge had many suitors with Inter Milan, Sevilla and West Ham all being linked, but it was announced he decided to join West Brom and will now help them with their quest for Premier League survival.



