Agent of Inter Defender Milan Skriniar Teases News €65m Bid for Slovakian Star From European Giants

The agent of Internazionale defender Milan Skriniar has confirmed that an unnamed European side made a €65m offer for his client this month.

According to Gazzanet, one of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United or Manchester City allegedly made the bid for the Slovakia international, who has starred for the Nerazzurri this season after his £20.7m move from fellow Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer.

The 22-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performances, although Skriniar's agent Karol Csonto, confirmed his client wouldn't be leaving San Siro this month.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He said: "I can not be too specific, but one of those clubs that came out, made an offer of €65m. He's an excellent player and it's no accident that these clubs are watching him.

"We already knew yesterday and even the first day that Inter would not have sold Milan in January so it was useless.

"One of these clubs was very interested as I said, I checked and we spoke with Inter and the answer was clear; at this point they can not afford to lose Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar has featured in every Serie A game for Inter this season, scoring three goals as they sit fourth in the table. Skriniar also has international pedigree, amassing 14 caps for Slovakia since his debut in 2016.

Now one of Europe's most revered centre backs at the age of 22, Csonto did fan the flames of a potential move for his client once the summer rolls around.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

He stated: "We have to remember one thing, in the summer it will be a completely different situation.

"Until then, it remains for seven months and many things can happen until then. It could be a completely new situation."