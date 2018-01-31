Report: Arsenal, Barcelona Take Deadline Day Interest in Schalke's Max Meyer

Schalke 04 and Germany midfielder Max Meyer is subject to late interest in the transfer window from Premier League side Arsenal and La Liga giants Barcelona. 

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

According to SportBild journalist Torsten Rumpf, the Gunners have been scouting the 22-year-old for some time and could make a late move for Olympic silver medalist on transfer deadline day.

It isn't only Arsenal who are interested in the diminutive midfielder, as Barcelona are also interested in Meyer, particularly due to his current contract situation.

Meyer, like fellow Schalke teammate Leon Goretzka, is into the final six months of his contract, meaning he could leave the Veltins-Arena for nothing in the summer, with his current situation also meaning he can freely speak to clubs from outside Germany throughout the remainder of his contract. 

Despite Meyer failing to score or provide an assist for Domenico Tedesco's side in the Bundesliga this season, Meyer has become an integral part of the German side, with Tedesco transforming Meyer into a holding midfielder, utilizing his passing talents from deep.

It looks set to be a busy day at the Emirates Stadium this transfer deadline day, as the club have announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while a move for Meyer could happen, especially with the contract situation of Mesut Ozil, who could leave for nothing in the summer. 

