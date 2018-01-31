Arsenal Fans Furious at Pair Following Dismal Displays in Defeat to Swansea

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech came in for some criticism from his own fans after his blunder helped Swansea earn a 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Cech's miskick allowed Jordan Ayew to put the Swans 2-1 ahead in the game in what was a dismal night for the Gunners, who are now eight points off a Champions League place.

The Sun reported that the former Chelsea goalkeeper tweeted an apology to Arsenal fans following his error, although it's safe to say they were not in a forgiving mood.

Although mistakes are part of the game I always expect 100 % from myself and I’m not happy with the one I made today ... back to work tomorrow ! — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) January 30, 2018

what kind of apology is this? — chief (@aliladiere) January 30, 2018

Time to pack it in now, your time has passed. — Ben Liebthal (@bennyboi88) January 30, 2018

Petr Cech might have to wait until 2026 for his 200th clean sheet — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 30, 2018

Petr Cech: Has now committed four errors that have directly led to an opposition goal in the Premier League this season, more than any other player #SWAARS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 30, 2018

Cech however wasn't the only Arsenal player who came in for criticism from the Arsenal faithful, as Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka was singled out by fans for a poor performance at the Liberty Stadium.

Xhaka has failed to win over the Arsenal fans since his £34m move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, with the 25-year-old receiving a similar lambasting to that of Arsenal's goalkeeper reports The Sun.

Granit Xhaka's defensive awareness is so poor. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 30, 2018

Granit Xhaka ball watching like a scarecrow and @arsenal with some more shambolic defending.

Smh — Sam Kingsley (@samkay12) January 30, 2018

I honestly hate Granit Xhaka as a footballer — Harry (@Itsjustharry__) January 30, 2018

Again, Granit Xhaka's 'match awareness' is unbelievably poor. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) January 30, 2018

Another one for the Granit Xhaka defensive awareness lowlight reel. Clucas just ran right by him on his way to a goal. #Arsenal #SCFCvAFC — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) January 30, 2018

Despite the defeat in Wales, there has been more positive news at the Emirates Stadium this transfer deadline day, as the club announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and reports of Mesut Ozil renewing his contract with the North London side, while Olivier Giroud looks set to be leaving Arsene Wenger's side by the end of the window.