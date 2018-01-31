Arsenal Fans Furious at Pair Following Dismal Displays in Defeat to Swansea

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech came in for some criticism from his own fans after his blunder helped Swansea earn a 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Cech's miskick allowed Jordan Ayew to put the Swans 2-1 ahead in the game in what was a dismal night for the Gunners, who are now eight points off a Champions League place.

The Sun reported that the former Chelsea goalkeeper tweeted an apology to Arsenal fans following his error, although it's safe to say they were not in a forgiving mood. 

Cech however wasn't the only Arsenal player who came in for criticism from the Arsenal faithful, as Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka was singled out by fans for a poor performance at the Liberty Stadium.

Xhaka has failed to win over the Arsenal fans since his £34m move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, with the 25-year-old receiving a similar lambasting to that of Arsenal's goalkeeper reports The Sun

FBL-ENG-PR-SWANSEA-ARSENAL

Despite the defeat in Wales, there has been more positive news at the Emirates Stadium this transfer deadline day, as the club announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and reports of Mesut Ozil renewing his contract with the North London side, while Olivier Giroud looks set to be leaving Arsene Wenger's side by the end of the window. 

