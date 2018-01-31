Arsenal Fans React on Social Media as Olivier Giroud Waves Goodbye After Swansea Loss

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud appeared to wave goodbye to the travelling fans on Tuesday following the Gunners 3-1 defeat to Swansea.

The Frenchman came on as a second-half substitute to try and rescue something for Arsenal - something Giroud has done on a number of occasions over the last few years.

However, the 31-year-old was unable to make an impact in what has been rumoured would be his final game for Arsenal as Giroud appears to near a deadline day move away from the Emirates.

Giroud applauds the Arsenal away fans #SCFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/hr30F3tv3h — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 30, 2018

The former HSC Montpellier striker joined Arsenal in 2012 for £11m and has gone on to represent the club on 253 occasions across all competitions.

However, Giroud now appears to be on the brink of a move to Chelsea with an impressive record of 105 goals and 41 assists to his name during a six-year spell in north London.

We will miss him!! Scorpion King!!💦 — M A F I A (@iam_HarryJustin) January 30, 2018

He’s waving them goodbye. He’ll be ahead of Lacazette in the French pecking order. He can score more goals in 15 mins than Lacazette can in 90 minutes. — Timbertony (@ttimbertony) January 31, 2018

Giroud has been a decisive figure at the Emirates throughout his time at Arsenal, with many fans criticising the Frenchman's style of play.

However, with it looking increasingly likely that Giroud has now played his final game for the club, Gooners have rallied in support of the French international.

The end is near. Wish you the best Oli. — YaGunnersYa11 (@yagunnersya711) January 30, 2018

Arsenal fans can find some comfort in their most recent acquisition, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker was confirmed as an Arsenal player on Wednesday morning, signing a long-term contract in north London as the club's new record signing.