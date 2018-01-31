Aston Villa Reach Agreement Over Loan Move for Cherries Striker Lewis Grabban

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban looks set to leave the south coast on loan after Championship side Aston Villa reached an agreement with the Cherries hierarchy over a short-term deal.

Grabban has spent the first half of the season in the Championship with Sunderland, scoring an impressive 12 goals in just 19 games for the relegation-threatened side.

(You may also like Bournemouth Have £5.5m Deadline Day Offer Rejected for Promising Brentford Centre-Back)

The 30-year-old striker has made over 100 appearances for Bournemouth since he first moved to the club in 2012, ending a brief spell with Rotherham United for just over £300k.

However, the former Crystal Palace youth player has struggled to keep his first-team spot since gaining promotion to the Premier League and has previously been sent out on loan spells with Norwich and Reading.

Aston Villa are currently battling with Derby County for a place in the automatic playoff spot in the Championship table, with most fans expecting to see high-flying Wolves win the league this season.

Grabban will help bring some extra firepower to Steve Bruce's attack, with the likes of Cardiff and Bristol City also in contention for the automatic promotion spot.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters