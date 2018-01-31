Aston Villa Reach Agreement Over Loan Move for Cherries Striker Lewis Grabban

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban looks set to leave the south coast on loan after Championship side Aston Villa reached an agreement with the Cherries hierarchy over a short-term deal.

Grabban has spent the first half of the season in the Championship with Sunderland, scoring an impressive 12 goals in just 19 games for the relegation-threatened side.

The 30-year-old striker has made over 100 appearances for Bournemouth since he first moved to the club in 2012, ending a brief spell with Rotherham United for just over £300k.

However, the former Crystal Palace youth player has struggled to keep his first-team spot since gaining promotion to the Premier League and has previously been sent out on loan spells with Norwich and Reading.

Aston Villa are currently battling with Derby County for a place in the automatic playoff spot in the Championship table, with most fans expecting to see high-flying Wolves win the league this season.

Grabban will help bring some extra firepower to Steve Bruce's attack, with the likes of Cardiff and Bristol City also in contention for the automatic promotion spot.