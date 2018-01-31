Atletico Madrid Midfielder Augusto Fernandez Joins Chinese Side Beijing Renhe

La Liga side Atletico Madrid have confirmed the sale of Argentinian midfielder Augusto Fernandez to Chinese outfit Beijing Renhe for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old struggled for game time under Diego Simeone this season, having previously spent several months on the fringes with a serious knee injury. Despite recovering fully, the midfielder has not been shown much favour by the Rojiblancos manager and has now moved to China, where he will hope to play regularly.

"Augusto Fernández has been sold to Beijing Renhe, from the Chinese Super League," Atleti said in a statement on their website.

"The Argentine midfielder joined Atlético de Madrid on 5 January 2016 and made 34 appearances for our club. He made his debut on 6 January in the Copa del Rey against Rayo Vallecano.

"Everyone at the club wishes Augusto well for his time with Beijing Renhe. This will always be your home, Augusto!

"The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."