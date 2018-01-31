Planet Fútbol TV: Transfer Moves, U.S. Soccer Election and More with Rob Stone, Chris Ahrens

Watch the latest episode of Planet Fútbol TV, for a breakdown of big transfer news, a look back at the USMNT's first friendly of 2018 and a look ahead to the U.S. Soccer election.

By Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray
January 31, 2018

The January transfer deadline is here, and the window is closing with a splash after a forward carousel saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave Dortmund for Arsenal, Olivier Giroud leave Arsenal for Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi leave Chelsea for Dortmund (on loan)

In the latest episode of Planet Fútbol TV, we touch on all of it, including some moves–and potential moves–pertinent in the USA: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the LA Galaxy(?), Mix Diskerud bafflingly joining Manchester City (though the club has yet to acknowledge it) and Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla being signed by Barcelona from the Montreal Impact.

In U.S. Soccer circles there is much to discuss, including Miami's arrival (at last!) in MLS, the U.S. men's national team friendly vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina and the ongoing presidential campaign, so who better to break it all down than Fox Sports host Rob Stone and U.S. Soccer Athlete Council chair Chris Ahrens, who oversees a group with 20% of the vote in the election?

Watch the full episode of Planet Fútbol TV above, and watch all previous episodes via Amazon Channels. You can sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

