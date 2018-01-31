Borussia Dortmund Signs Batshuayi on Loan From Chelsea Following Aubameyang Exit

The Belgian striker heads to the Bundesliga for the remainder of the season.

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have completed the deadline day signing of Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi on loan from reigning Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 24-year-old joins the Bundesliga side as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his big money move to Arsenal earlier in the day.

He will wear the No. 44 shirt for Dortmund for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite a number of key performances, notably scoring the goal that won Chelsea the Premier League title last season, Batshuayi had struggled to prove himself to manager Antonio Conte in west London and will hope Dortmund can hep kickstart his career.

Batshuayi had scored 23 goals in all competitions for Marseille in 2015/16 prior to his €35m move to Chelsea and was considered at that time to be one of Europe's hottest new talents.

Even without regular starts, he has found the net 10 times in all competitions so far this season and also boasts a very respectable international return of five goals in 11 games for Belgium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters