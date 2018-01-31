Barcelona Eyeing Up Summer Move for Bayern Munich's Versatile Full Back David Alaba

La Liga leaders Barcelona are currently weighing up a move for versatile Bayern Munich full back David Alaba, and are looking into potentially taking the Austrian to Camp Nou in the summer.

While the Catalan outfit are showing late interest in another Bundesliga target in Max Meyer as the current transfer window draws to a close, the long term goals of Ernesto Valverde could well include the addition of Alaba, who has become one of the best left backs in world football since joining Bayern.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona's technical secretary Robert Fernandez has told president Josep Bartomeu to find the funds required to bring the 25-year-old to La Liga ahead of a summer move for Alaba.

While Barca are already planning on a £100m swoop for Ateltico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, the Austrian international would be another welcomed addition to the fold, with the ability to operate at left back and the centre of defence as well as central midfield.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

However, should the Austrian international join the Blaugrana, the club would need to force either Lucas Digne or Thomas Vermaelen out - despite both players proving themselves to their new manager so far this season.

While Vermaelen has endured an injury torn time in Catalonia, this season has shown his abilities - but his contract does run out in 2019, and selling the defender rather than losing him for nothing might appeal to Valverde.

However, removing Digne would make more sense; one left back leaves, another arrives. Though the club feel that the Frenchman is of adequate quality to play for Barcelona.