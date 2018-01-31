Batshuayi on the Move as Loan Deal Agreed with Dortmund, Paving the Way for Further Transfers

A breakthrough appears to have been made in the transfer merry-go-round for strikers, as German side Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal with Chelsea to take their Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season - according to BBC Sport.

The deal could have implications for other transfers too, with the move paving way for Olivier Giroud to potentially join Chelsea from Arsenal as a replacement for Batshuayi. This could in turn mean that Arsenal finally land long-term transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Teaching @hazardeden_10 some moves 😝😂 A post shared by Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) on Jan 29, 2018 at 10:27am PST

Batshuayi has been a peripheral figure in the Chelsea team since his big-money move from Marseille in 2016, and has started just three times in the Premier League this season, with just two goals to his name.

He has been more impressive in the FA Cup, scoring against Norwich City and more recently hitting the back of the net twice against Newcastle United, but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte clearly believes that a loan move to the Bundesliga would do the 24-year-old some good.

Batshuayi loan from @ChelseaFC to @BVB is happening. Jigsaw almost complete. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 31, 2018

The move could prove to be a big moment on deadline day. Antonio Conte has reportedly been keen on landing Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud for some time, and the two clubs have reportedly agreed a fee of £18m for the player, on the condition that other transfers go through.

This in turn would mean that Aubameyang - who Arsenal have been seemingly chasing for the whole transfer window - could make the switch to the Emirates Stadium, and thus every club would be left with the striker they want.