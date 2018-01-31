Bayern's Sandro Wagner Suffers Ankle Injury in Training After Clash With Teammate Mats Hummels

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Sandro Wagner got off to a good start since returning to Bayern Munich, scoring his first goal for the side against Hoffenheim on Saturday. However, it appears that he's set for a bit of a spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle in training on Wednesday.

According to German source Bild, the player came off worse for wear after clashing with teammate Mats Hummels in training. He is said to have remained grounded, visibly hurt, and had to have his right ankle bandaged.

It is understood that the forward did not suffer any torn ligaments, but did damage the joint capsule.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Barcelona Eyeing Up Summer Move for Bayern Munich's Versatile Full Back David Alaba)

Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is also reported as having sustained an elbow injury during the same training session and was unable to continue. 


The 29-year-old suffered a finger sprain during Bayern's winter training camp earlier this month and had since recovered. But he too could be out for some time, which comes as a huge blow to Bayern, who have already lost first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer to a foot injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters