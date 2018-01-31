Bayern's Sandro Wagner Suffers Ankle Injury in Training After Clash With Teammate Mats Hummels

Sandro Wagner got off to a good start since returning to Bayern Munich, scoring his first goal for the side against Hoffenheim on Saturday. However, it appears that he's set for a bit of a spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle in training on Wednesday.

According to German source Bild, the player came off worse for wear after clashing with teammate Mats Hummels in training. He is said to have remained grounded, visibly hurt, and had to have his right ankle bandaged.

It is understood that the forward did not suffer any torn ligaments, but did damage the joint capsule.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is also reported as having sustained an elbow injury during the same training session and was unable to continue.





The 29-year-old suffered a finger sprain during Bayern's winter training camp earlier this month and had since recovered. But he too could be out for some time, which comes as a huge blow to Bayern, who have already lost first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer to a foot injury.