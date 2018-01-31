Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd Target Leon Bailey Admits He Could Leave Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have been put on high alert after Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey admitted he could leave the club in the future.

The 20-year-old has excelled in the Bundesliga this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 17 appearances.

Bailey has heightened speculation of an imminent exit by suggesting that his long-term future may not lie with Leverkusen: “I can promise I will stay at Leverkusen this season,” Bailey told Sky Germany.





“Who knows what will happen in the future?”

Bailey joined Leverkusen last year from Genk amid interest from Manchester United. He claimed at the time that he did not want to join the Premier League club without a guarantee of regular football.

United are believed to have renewed their interest in the Jamaican international after his excellent beginning to life in Germany.

(You may also be interested in DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Aubameyang Undergoes Arsenal Medical, Palace Eye £12m Striker & More)

Bailey was the standout performer in Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Mainz on Sunday, playing on the left in the first-half before switching to the right flank after the break.





"You have more options on the right-wing as a left-footed player," he said after the game.

Bailey has impressed those observing his displays in the Bundesliga this campaign, although his step-father and advisor, Craig Butler, has insisted there is more to come from the youngster:

"I believe he can do much better.

"Leon's only at 30 percent right now. He is a super talent, and one day he will be the world's best player."







