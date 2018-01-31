Clarets Ready Fresh Loan Offer for Arsenal Defender With Gunners Reluctant Over Move

Sean Dyche is looking to secure a late deal that will see Arsenal defender Rob Holding swap the Emirates for Turf Moor until the end of the season, according to the Times journalist Gary Jacob.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been resigned to a part-time role in the Arsenal first-team this year despite his outstanding performance at the end of last season.

However, the Gunners hierarchy aren't willing to see Holding leave the club this January and are eager for him to fight for a place in Arsène Wenger's senior squad.

The young centre-back joined Arsenal for £2.7m last season and despite falling in and out of the first-team for most of the year, Holding was an everpresent in the Gunners' five-game unbeaten run at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Holding also started for Arsenal in their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, battling with Diego Costa throughout the match and winning the hearts of Gooners in the process.

However, the former Bolton star has been pushed into Arsenal's cup squad this season, struggling to knock Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi or Nacho Monreal out of Wenger's Premier League squad.

The defender could be in favour of a loan move away from Arsenal to gain regular first-team experience and Dyche's Burnley would offer Holding the chance to further develop his defensive game alongside James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.