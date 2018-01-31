Daley Blind's agent has ruled out the possibility of the Dutchman moving to Roma this window, stating Manchester United do not want him to leave until the summer.

Danny Blind, who is also the father of the United man, is insistent that a deal will not happen during this window.

Roma are looking for a replacement for Emerson Palmieri who recently completed a move to Chelsea. The Italian club want Blind to fill the void initially on loan, with an option to buy in the summer.

The Dutchman is no longer first-choice at United, but the club are still competing in three competitions and they believe Blind still has a key role to play.

His agent and father told LaRoma 24: ''Time is running out because it’s the last day of the transfer window.

"Yes, I can confirm that Roma want him but Manchester United don’t want to let him go on loan, only on a permanent basis.

''They don’t want to sell him now, only in the summer. The price is good, but the operation is difficult. It’s really difficult because Manchester United want to keep him to play in the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.''

Corriere dello Sport have reported that the 27-year-old was willing to make the move to Roma but Blind is still under contract in Manchester.

Due to his utility, Blind can be a crucial player for United in the latter stages of the season because he possesses the ability to do a job in numerous positions.

Jose Mourinho will not want to lose a player who may prove crucial to United's season, especially with so little time left of the window to find a replacement.