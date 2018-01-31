Davy Klaassen's Proposed Move to Napoli Could Fall Through Due to Image Rights

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen could see his proposed move to Serie A side Napoli fall through due to an issue over image rights.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, a loan deal to bring the Dutch international to the Stadio San Paolo was agreed on Tuesday following an uninspiring stint at Goodison Park.

Today however, football-italia are reporting that the deal could now fall through over an issue regarding Klaassen's image rights.

Davy Klaassen's proposed move to Napoli isn't going to happen. He was the subject of interest from Lazio, too, but is prepared to fight for his place at Everton 🔵 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 31, 2018

For any player that signs for the Italian side, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis insists that said players hands over 100 per cent of their image rights to the club.

As a result, this means that players would have to terminate any sponsorship deals before finalising a move to Naples, which usually takes time and can see deals collapse because of this issue.

The #Napoli transfer manifesto:



1) De Laurentiis makes a comment

2) If player isn't put off by the President, a deal is struck

3) Deal is delayed or scrapped altogether due to "an image rights issue"

4) If image rights are agreed, deal happens

5) Sarri leaves new player on bench https://t.co/QNU7kvDU6Y — Adam Digby (@Adz77) January 31, 2018

With little time left however due to the deadline for the transfer window fast approaching, Klaassen's potential move to Italy hangs in the balance, although he has been offered to other Serie A sides including Inter Milan.

The former Ajax midfielder has suffered a nightmare spell in England after his £24m move in the summer, making only four Premier League this season and now looks to be surplus to requirements for Sam Allardyce's side.