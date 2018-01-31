Welcome, one and all, to 90min's afternoon coverage transfer deadline day.

It's been a hectic morning and we expect more of the same throughout the day, so stay tuned to experience all that this hectic day has to offer as Premier League sides look to wrap up their winter transfer business.

13:40 - DONE DEAL

This one for the Liverpool fans, as Lloyd Jones has left Anfield for Luton Town, signing a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed.

13:39 - NASRI'S TIME IN TURKEY OVER

It wasn't too long ago that Samir Nasri was tearing it up in England with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Well, after the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, the Frenchman was shipped out on loan to Sevilla and eventually joined Antalyaspor in a permanent deal.

However, Nasri and the Turkish club have agreed to mutually terminate his contract, according to beIN Sports. He played eight times in the Super Lig, scoring twice and grabbing an assist

13:33 - AUBAMEYANG IN ACTION

I think Arsenal are somewhat pleased with their latest acquisition...

13:25 - GIROUD SPOTTED AT CHELSEA

Olivier Giroud, one of the best backup strikers in the Premier League, has reportedly arrived at Chelsea.

13:11 - THE DAY'S BIGGEST NEWS SO FAR

Arsenal fans have enjoyed a superb start to the day, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirmed earlier this morning as a Gunners player.

The north London club are also due to announce a new contract for Mesut Ozil while striker Olivier Giroud could move to Chelsea in a deal worth £18m.

Lucas Moura is due to be unveiled by Tottenham in a £25m move, Manchester City have upped their interest in Riyad Mahrez, Everton's Sandro has joined Sevilla on loan and Chelsea have signed Roma fullback Emerson.