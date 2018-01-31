DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Olivier Giroud 'Arrives' at Chelsea as Mesut Ozil Agrees New Arsenal Deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Arsenal to kick off a wild transfer deadline day.

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Welcome, one and all, to 90min's afternoon coverage transfer deadline day.

It's been a hectic morning and we expect more of the same throughout the day, so stay tuned to experience all that this hectic day has to offer as Premier League sides look to wrap up their winter transfer business.

Tweet @judesummerfield with your thoughts and the hashtag #90minLive and you may see yourself pop up here! Check out the live blog from this morning here.

13:40 - DONE DEAL

This one for the Liverpool fans, as Lloyd Jones has left Anfield for Luton Town, signing a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed.

13:39 - NASRI'S TIME IN TURKEY OVER

It wasn't too long ago that Samir Nasri was tearing it up in England with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Well, after the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, the Frenchman was shipped out on loan to Sevilla and eventually joined Antalyaspor in a permanent deal.

However, Nasri and the Turkish club have agreed to mutually terminate his contract, according to beIN Sports. He played eight times in the Super Lig, scoring twice and grabbing an assist

13:33 - AUBAMEYANG IN ACTION

I think Arsenal are somewhat pleased with their latest acquisition...

13:25 - GIROUD SPOTTED AT CHELSEA

Olivier Giroud, one of the best backup strikers in the Premier League, has reportedly arrived at Chelsea.

13:11 - THE DAY'S BIGGEST NEWS SO FAR

Arsenal fans have enjoyed a superb start to the day, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirmed earlier this morning as a Gunners player.

The north London club are also due to announce a new contract for Mesut Ozil while striker Olivier Giroud could move to Chelsea in a deal worth £18m.

Lucas Moura is due to be unveiled by Tottenham in a £25m moveManchester City have upped their interest in Riyad MahrezEverton's Sandro has joined Sevilla on loan and Chelsea have signed Roma fullback Emerson.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters