Deadly Duo: David Moyes Pleased With Chicharito and João Mário Performances

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

West Ham United manager David Moyes has praised the performance of Javier Hernández in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Mexican forward benefited from the presence of João Mário, who provided a link between Hernández and the Hammers' midfield.

With Hernández being West Ham's only fit striker, he has struggled to adapt to West Ham's style of play - being forced to play in an unfamiliar role.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Moyes was full of praise for his striker in his post-match press conference.

“I thought Chicharito did better tonight," said Moyes. "I thought he gave us something a little bit more tonight.

“Maybe he should have scored the header in the second half but he gets in the right positions, earns us a penalty, gets in the right positions and I thought João Mário in his own way - he's not [Manuel] Lanzini, they’re different players - but I think as well, he gave us smoothness at the right times as well.”

Moyes was also full of praise for his latest recruit João Mário, who was making his West Ham debut in the game.

“I think for someone to come in and go straight into a Premier League side," explained Moyes.

"We didn’t really have enough to say ‘you’re only going to play 60 minutes’ but he didn’t look as if he needed it, he looked as if he had a diesel engine, he looked as if he could get up and down and cover the ground easily.

“He played like a really good footballer tonight and helped make the goal, I thought it was a really good debut for someone who’s come from Portugal, Italy. I thought he played really well tonight.”

Mário himself admitted that he feels 'great', and praised his team mates for helping him since his arrival.

“The team helped me a lot. The Premier League is really difficult,” he told Sky Sports."It's my first game and I feel great. I need to work hard to help my team."

