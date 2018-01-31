Didier N'Done: Watford Loan Sunderland Midfielder for Remainder of the Season

January 31, 2018

Sunderland midfielder Didier N'Dong has joined Premier League outfit Watford on loan for the remainder of the season. The Hornets have an obligation to buy should the 23-year-old meet certain criteria.

The Hornets have been busy bees in the last few days of the transfer window, signing a number of new players, as well as allowing Isaac Success to join La Liga side Malaga on loan until the season closes.

And they've now added a new name to their ranks, bringing in promising Sunderland holding midfielder N'Dong to Vicarage Road.

The Gabon international was relegated with the Black Cats last season, and despite interest in his services, Sunderland managed to hold onto a key player for their team.

However, with the north-east side sat 23rd in the Championship, and seriously looking like relegation candidates, Watford have swooped in to secure his services for their push for a top half finish.

Should N'Dong meet 'certain criteria', Watford will be obliged to sign the player on a permanent basis. This criteria is likely to be a certain amount of games played for his new side.

N'Dong joins Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu and Anderlecht wide man Dodi Lukebakio as the new arrivals into Hertfordshire, hoping to halt the slide that the club have suffered in recent months.

Watford have won only one of their last 11 Premier League games ahead of their midweek trip to Stoke this week. New manager Javi Gracia will be planning on coming away with a better result than the one which the Hornets managed last weekend.

Watford fell to a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup fourth Round on Saturday.

