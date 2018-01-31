Dortmund Pull the Plug on Proposed Loan Move to Swansea for Former Chelsea Star Andre Schurrle

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly pulled the plug on Andre Schurrle's proposed loan move to Swansea, after teammate Andriy Yarmolenko sustained an injury in training.

The 27-year old is currently out of favour at the Westfalenstadion, and has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Dortmund boss Peter Stoger.

According to Sky Sports, a two-year loan deal to the Liberty Stadium was on the horizon for the World Cup winner, but that has now been shelved due to Yarmolenko's injury.



The German international has made only two starts in the Bundesliga this season, and has been linked with moves to West Brom, Newcastle and West Ham among others in the past month. Schurrle has valuable Premier League experience, having spent 18 months at Premier League champions Chelsea, where he scored 11 goals.

News of the deal falling through will be a blow to Swans manager Carlos Carvalhal, with the Portuguese boss keen to add reinforcements his squad. Speaking after Tuesday night's game against Arsenal, he acknowledged the club were making every effort to bring in new faces despite their Premier League struggles.

"I understand the market is very hard for us and we are doing the best we can to achieve good players." he said.

"I hope this victory will help with their decisions, because so far most don't want to come to Swansea. It is the reality. It is not because of good offers, or we are not trying, the chairman and the board are doing their best, but the reality some do not want to come, some clubs are waiting on other players, so we must wait."

His mood will be lifted somewhat after news emerged that a club record deal to bring Andre Ayew back to the club from West Ham has been agreed.