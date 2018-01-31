Everton 'Confident' of Securing Man City Defender as Allardyce Confirms Deadline Day Action

Eliaquim Mangala looks set to move to Goodison Park on deadline day as Sam Allardyce looks to bring one more reinforcement into Everton before the January transfer window closes.

The Times' northern football correspondent, Paul Joyce, has reported that the Toffees are "confident" of bringing the 26-year-old defender to Merseyside on a short-term loan.

Everton's manager even confirmed that the club would look to bring a player in on loan. However, Allardyce also admitted a player could leave the Goodison Park on deadline day, casting doubt over the future of forgotten midfielder Davy Klaassen.

"In terms of players moving out, we probably might move one more out," Allardyce told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on TalkSPORT. "But from the point of view of bringing in a player in, it will be one on loan."

Mangala was close to leaving the Etihad during the summer transfer window and interest in the defender, from Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Valencia, has carried through to the January transfer window.

Although Manchester City have been holding onto Mangala, the recent signing of Aymeric Laporte appears to be the catalyst for allowing the defender to register first-team football elsewhere.

Mangala first joined City in 2014 after impressing scouts during a three-year spell with FC Porto. Since swapping the Estádio do Dragão for the Etihad in a £27m transfer, the French international defender has gone on to make just 79 appearances for the club.

Despite claiming three assists in that time, against QPR, Southampton and Crystal Palace, Mangala's defensive performances have failed to convince City's various managers over a permanent first-team spot.

The Frenchman, who was one of the most highly touted defenders in Europe when joining City, was sent out on loan last year to Valencia in a bid to regain some form.

Despite impressing at the Mestalla, Mangala still finds himself behind John Stones and Nicolás Otamendi in the Manchester City pecking order.