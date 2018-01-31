Everton has sent 20-year-old winger Ademola Lookman to German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan for the remainder of the season.

The former Charlton Athletic attacker joined the Toffees' ranks last January, but has seen chances limited since then and will hope to see more playing time in Germany before heading back to Goodison Park in the summer.

A statement on Everton's website reads: "Everton winger Ademola Lookman will spend the rest of the 2017/18 season with RB Leipzig after sealing a loan move to the high-flying Bundesliga club.

"The 20-year-old could make his Leipzig bow on Saturday, when last season’s Bundesliga runners-up visit seventh-placed Borussia Monchengladbach."

The move comes after new boss Sam Allardyce admitted that it would be difficult to give the youngster regular minutes until he gains a certain amount of experience.

“Of course, we’ve also got Dom (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) and Ademola but they’re at the younger end and it’s hard for those lads to play every week at this level until they gain enough experience,” Allardyce said earlier this week.

The arrival of Theo Walcott from Arsenal did make things understandably challenging for Lookman, but he should return a better player as long as he's handed the playing time he needs to further his development.