Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spoken out for the first time since his £56m move to the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund and has revealed that he is delighted to join up with Arsene Wenger and the squad.

The Gabonese striker becomes Arsenal's club-record signing, eclipsing the £46.5m summer purchase of Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal have said that the former AC Milan player had joined on "a long-term contract".

The 28-year-old joins the north London club in an attempt to help improve on the attacking quality that Wenger already possesses - as Arsenal face a tough battle to secure a top-four spot.

When asked about how it feels to be joining Arsenal, Aubameyang told the club's website:

"Finally! I’m really happy to be here. Of course I can join Micki in this team, so I’m really happy to be here in this great team. I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry. He's an example for us strikers. I’m really happy, like I said before."

Aubameyang scored 141 goals in 213 games for Dortmund since 2013, and joins Arsenal midway through the season after tallying 21 goals in 24 matches this campaign.

Aubameyang started his career with AC Milan in 2007, but only established himself as a top striker in 2013, when he made a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund from Saint-Étienne. His development has seen him become one of the most fearsome attacking talents in Europe.

The signing of the 28-year-old came prior to reports that Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract to remain with the Gunners until 2021.