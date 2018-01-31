Former Chelsea & Barcelona Striker Samuel Eto'o Mobbed at Airport as He Jets in to Sign for New Club

Turkish strugglers Konyaspor have signed striking legend Samuel Eto'o from divisional rivals Antalyaspor for an undisclosed fee.

The former Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter striker moves to a side who are currently in a relegation battle, sitting in 17th place out of the 18 clubs in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The 36-year-old joins from fellow Turkish side Antalyaspor, who are only one point above his new club in the table. Eto'o has been at Antalyaspor for the last two-and-a-half years following short spells at Chelsea, Everton and Sampdoria.

Samuel Eto’o 🇨🇲 avec Antalyaspor :



🔸 2015-16: 31 matchs, 20 buts

🔸 2016-17: 30 matchs, 18 buts

🔸 2017-18: 15 matchs, 6 buts



🗓 76 matchs

⚽️ 44 buts



🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iwDVaxWL6h — Parlons Foot 237 (@ParlonsFoot237) January 30, 2018

Eto'o also had a brief spell as interim player-manager at Antalyaspor, suggesting a career in management could follow as he reaches the twilight years of his playing career.

According to a report on the Konyaspor website (via the Sun), Eto'o was greeted at the airport by fans who were cheering "for a long time" and the striker subsequently had "difficulty reaching his car."

Eto'o will be best known by fans at European football for a hugely successful spell at Barcelona between 2004 and 2009. The Cameroon international scored 130 goals in 199 games during his time at the Nou Camp, before sealing a switch to Inter in the summer of 2009.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

He went on to continue his prolific form, scoring 53 goals in 102 Inter appearances. He then spent three years in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala before moving to England for brief spells at Chelsea and Everton.

A short return to Italy followed, where he played 18 games for Sampdoria before making the move to Turkey.

Eto'o is due to be officially unveiled to fans and media at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.