Neymar Questions PSG's Potential Sale of Lucas Moura to Tottenham

Brazilian superstar and PSG forward Neymar has openly admitted he disagrees with the club's decision to sell Lucas Moura to Tottenham.

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Brazilian superstar and PSG forward Neymar has openly admitted he disagrees with the club's decision to sell Lucas Moura to Tottenham Hotspur. The much anticipated deal is expected to be completed before the transfer window closes on Wednesday evening. 

Speaking to Get French Football News (reported via bleacherreport.com) after Les Parisiens' Coupe de la Ligue semi final victory over Rennes on Tuesday night, Neymar gave his thoughts about the proposed move of his team mate: 

"I am sad because he is a good friend, a quality player who was used very little. I think it is very unfair, he is my brother in football, I wish him all the best. 

"No matter what his destination is, I hope that he will score a lot and be back in the Brazilian national team… He is a friend, he is someone with a lot of quality, and here he could have been used a lot more, I am sure of it. But I am not the owner of the team, nor the owner of PSG. For me, he should never be leaving Paris."

While Neymar will be naturally disappointed to see his countryman move on, there's no denying that Lucas' career is in desperate need of a fresh challenge and a change of scenery to give him a new focus and impetus.

This season, Moura has yet to start a game in Ligue 1, getting a paltry 72 minutes of top-flight football under his belt. With so many attacking options available to manager Unai Emery, it has seen the 25-year-old being forced down the offensive pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

Ultimately, the winger has failed to reach the heights so many footballing pundits anticipated since his arrival in Paris from Sao Paulo for £38 million in 2012. 

He is a player that is known for his explosive acceleration, agility and pace on the ball - more importantly he has a point to prove, which many Tottenham Hotspur fans will hope they witness at first hand the regeneration of a wavering career. 

