'I'm a Crazy Boy!' Aubameyang Pens Bizarre Farewell Letter to BVB Fans Following Arsenal Move

Arsenal seem headed for some trouble. Apparently, they've signed a 'crazy boy'.

The Londoners finally completed their move for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reeling him in from Dortmund for a reported £56m fee on transfer deadline day.

And the player has since taken to Instagram to say goodbye to the club, their staff and their fans by posting an insanely unorthodox farewell statement that should get the most bitter BVB associate to chuckle at the very least.

"First of all sorry for everything that happened in the last month. But I wanted to change last summer, it did not work, but now it had to be," Aubameyang wrote as the caption for the image above.

"Maybe it was not the best way I chose, but everyone knows that Auba is crazy - and yes, I'm a crazy boy, hahahaha! I've made mistakes, but never with malice.

"I will never forget these four and a half years at Borussia Dortmund, because you all gave me the strength for the level I am now. Thanks to the whole BVB family, the fans, the club, the staff and of course my teammates! Your Auba17!!!"