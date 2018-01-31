'I'm a Crazy Boy!' Aubameyang Pens Bizarre Farewell Letter to BVB Fans Following Arsenal Move

Arsenal seem headed for some trouble. Apparently, they've signed a 'crazy boy'.
The Londoners finally completed their move for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reeling him in from Dortmund for a reported £56m fee on transfer deadline day.
And the player has since taken to Instagram to say goodbye to the club, their staff and their fans by posting an insanely unorthodox farewell statement that should get the most bitter BVB associate to chuckle at the very least.
Zuerst einmal sorry für alles, was im letzten Monat geschehen ist. Aber ich wollte schon letzten Sommer wechseln, da klappte es nicht, aber jetzt musste es sein. Vielleicht war es nicht der beste Weg für den ich mich entschieden habe, aber jeder weiß, dass Auba verrückt ist - und ja, ich bin ein verrückter Junge, hahahaha! Ich habe Fehler gemacht, aber nie in böser Absicht. Ich werde diese viereinhalb Jahre bei Borussia Dortmund nie vergessen, weil ihr alle mir die Kraft für das Level gegeben habt, auf dem ich jetzt bin. Ich Danke der ganzen BVB Familie, den Fans, dem Klub, dem Staff und natürlich meinen Mitspielern! Euer Auba17 !!! 🖐🏽
"First of all sorry for everything that happened in the last month. But I wanted to change last summer, it did not work, but now it had to be," Aubameyang wrote as the caption for the image above.
"Maybe it was not the best way I chose, but everyone knows that Auba is crazy - and yes, I'm a crazy boy, hahahaha! I've made mistakes, but never with malice.
"I will never forget these four and a half years at Borussia Dortmund, because you all gave me the strength for the level I am now. Thanks to the whole BVB family, the fans, the club, the staff and of course my teammates! Your Auba17!!!"