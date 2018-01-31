Inter Milan Dealt Crucial Blow in Pursuit of Celta Vigo Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka

January 31, 2018

Inter Milan look set to be disappointed in their rumoured pursuit of Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, with the Slovakian increasingly likely not to move before the transfer deadline.


It was claimed by Italian gossip sources that Lobotka has a 'verbal agreement' to join Inter, but that does not appear to be the case at all.

According to Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge, Lobotka's agent has denied that any such agreement has been reached, while also confirming that talks over a new contract to keep him at Celta are underway.

Any new deal would likely increase the player's current buyout clause from its current €35m.

Formerly of Nordsjaelland in Denmark, Lobokta only arrived in Spain last summer. He has already impressed in La Liga, though, playing all 21 Celta's fixtures and starting 17 of them.

Celta are currently seventh in the standings, just two points behind Sevilla in the last European place. The Galician club are looking to get back into the top half after a disappointing 13th place finish last season and Lobotka has been crucial to that effort.

