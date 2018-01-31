Javier Pastore's Agent Rules Out Deadline Day Move To Inter

Javier Pastore's agent has ruled out a move to Inter Milan, the day after PSG manager Unai Emery stated that Javier Pastore could sign for the Italian club.

The Argentinian had been heavily linked with the Italian club recently, with some reports suggesting personal terms have been agreed.

However, his agent has now revealed the move is off, and it seems Pastore will remain at the French league leaders for the remainder of the season.

L’agente di Pastore ha lasciato Milano, indizio chiaro dopo i segnali in mattinata: game over per l’Inter 🔵 @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2018

Pastore played in PSG's 3-2 victory over Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue last night, and Emery was asked about the situation in his post match press conference. Football Italia reported that he said:

''I discussed it with him yesterday. In his head there is the possibility of leaving, but I asked him again today if he was in the right frame of mind to play and he said yes. He's told me he has the chance to leave, but was very focused and very involved.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I have my opinion and i gave it to everyone. After that it depends on the club and the player. I can’t say more than that, it’s not my responsibility.''





Despite Emery stating the move was out of his control, it appears Pastore has decided to stay in France with numerous sources confirming the deal will not go ahead.