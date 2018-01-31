Jose Mourinho Reveals Priority Signing in Summer as Long-Serving Stalwart Prepares to Hang Up Boots

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he will prioritise the acquisition of a new central midfielder when the season comes to an end and the summer transfer window opens.

Mourinho recently brought in Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to bolster his attacking options, but it is now the centre of the park that Mourinho wants to strengthen.

With Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season it leaves Manchester United with only four central options in the middle of the park: Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini. Galatasaray are set to re-ignite their interest in Fellaini and his departure would leave United light in midfield.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that Mourinho wants to sign at-least one central midfielder in the summer window. The United boss said: ''In midfield Michael Carrick will not be the No.16. Who will have Michael Carrick's shirt next season, so we lose a player.

''It's there in midfield where we need to improve but to get a player to compensate the situation of Michael. If Fellaini leaves we have two gaps there so let's see what happens.

''But in relation to Fellaini the good thing is he wants to stay with us and we would like him to stay with us. To sign a contract the person must be happy and let's see.''

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Both parties appear keen to keep the big Belgian at the club, but the temptation of a first team place elsewhere may tempt Fellaini. If he leaves it seems inevitable that United will spend big in the summer to bolster the heart of their midfield.