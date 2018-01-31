Jurgen Klopp Confirms There Is 'No Chance' of Striker Leaving Anfield on Deadline Day

January 31, 2018

Jürgen Klopp has claimed that he would have to be "unconscious" for there to be any chance of Danny Ings leaving the club on deadline day.


Ings has struggled to get game time since moving to Liverpool in 2015, with a combination of injuries and managerial changes stunting his chance to impress the Reds hierarchy.


Unsurprisingly, the former Bournemouth and Burnley striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks. However, Klopp has insisted that there are no plans on letting the 25-year-old leave the club.

"It would be funny if somebody calls about Ingsy - I would love to respond: No chance," Klopp said, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.


"We will see what happens but there is no chance that Ingsy is on the market - only if I'm unconscious."

Liverpool have seen a number of attacking players leave the club already this January, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge moving to Barcelona and West Brom respectively.

(You may also like  Sky Sports Journalist Claims Liverpool Could Yet Make Late Move for Player Before Transfer Deadline)

Forgotten winger Lazar Marković could yet leave the club this month, with Swansea and VfL Wolfsburg battling it out for his signature. 

Former Arsenal prospect Ovie Ejaria could also leave Merseyside on deadline day as the 20-year-old midfielder searches for first-team football with Championship side Sunderland.

