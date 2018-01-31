Juventus Announce Pol Lirola, Federico Mattiello & Riccardo Orsolini Exits

Italian champions Juventus have confirmed three player exits, with the transfer window drawing to a close.

The club informed of said departures via their official website, announcing a loan deal with Bologna and an option to buy for striker Riccardo Orsolini, as well as the permanent exits of Pol Lirola and Federico Mattiello.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

A statement regarding Lirola reads: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement has been reached with U.S. Sassuolo Calcio S.r.l. for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Lirola Kosok Pol Mikel for a consideration of €7m to be paid in four football seasons."

The 20-year-old right-back joined Juve in 2016 but immediately joined Sassuolo on a two-year loan deal, which has now been made permanent with €7m exchanging hands.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Mattiello, meanwhile, joins Atalanta in a €2.5m move after having won the Scudetto and Coppa Italia with Juve's youth side. The defender previously spent the first half of the season on loan with SPAL.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement has been reached with Atalanta B.C. S.p.A. for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Federico Mattiello for a consideration of € 2.5m to be paid in three football seasons," the club also noted.

"The permanent transfer fee may increase of further €2.5m on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract."

And with reference to Orsolini: "Forward Riccardo Orsolini will join Bologna on loan until June 30, 2019 with options for a return to Juventus or permanent sale to Bologna."