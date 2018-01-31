Leicester City Star Missing From Matchday Squad as Citizens Table Improved Third Offer

It appears that Manchester City are desperate to bring Riyad Mahrez to the Etihad after it was reported the Citizens had made a third offer for the Leicester City talisman - believed to in the region of £55m.

Mahrez was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium during the summer, with Arsenal and AS Roma both holding a strong interest in the Algerian winger.

However, a deal never materialised and with Leicester's valuation of the player skyrocketing over the last few months, Manchester City have to meet the Foxes asking price to bring Mahrez to the Etihad on deadline day.

#mcfc have now made a third bid, £55m for Mahrez, I’ve been told. #lcfc position is the same. Still well below their valuation. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 30, 2018

Rob Dorsett, a reporter with Sky Sports, confirmed on Tuesday evening that Manchester City had their third bid for Mahrez rebuffed by Leicester City.

Dorsett also claimed that the 26-year-old winger had not travelled with the rest of the squad ahead of the Foxes match against Everton on Wednesday.

Manchester City have only just completed their club-record signing of Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, with the Frenchman swapping the San Mamés Stadium for the Etihad in a £57m transfer.

Understand Mahrez did not join up with the squad today, and hasn’t travelled for tomorrow night’s game with #efc. No formal written offer, but #mcfc have made it clear what they will pay. #lcfc have made it clear they don’t want to sell, and £50m is far too low. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 30, 2018

However, it appears that Pep Guardiola's side will have to break the bank once more to sign Mahrez before the transfer window closes.

Manchester City also recently confirmed the signing of 21-year-old winger Jack Harrison from New York City, with the England U21 international immediately being sent on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough.